NATICK (CBS) — A farm dog is being called a hero for alerting humans to a fire at a historic barn in Natick. Crews responded to the Natick Community Organic Farm on Eliot Street just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, the farm said a barn built in 1815 was “totally consumed by fire,” and three sows died. But no people were hurt and the farm is thanking Eddy the dog for taking quick action.READ MORE: First Lady Jill Biden To Tout American Rescue Plan At New Hampshire School
“Thank you to Eddy the new farm dog for sounding the alarm,” the farm said. “You are a hero Eddy.”READ MORE: Winter's Not Over Yet; Snow Expected Friday In Boston Area
The farm also thanked Natick firefighters for coming to the rescue, and farm workers who were able to move vehicles out of the fire’s reach.
The farm will be closed Monday while the cause of the fire is investigated.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine Schedule For All Massachusetts Residents To Be Released Wednesday