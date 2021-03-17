BOSTON (CBS) — A memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King is set to be unveiled on Boston Common in 2022. The Boston Arts Commission voted to approve the final design for “The Embrace,” which features interlocking bronze arms of the Kings, the city announced Wednesday.

The 22-foot sculpture near the Parkman Bandstand, where Dr. King led a rally and spoke in 1965, “invites visitors to gather and enter into the Kings’ embrace.”

“With this vote, we are one step closer to seeing this memorial come to life in our city, recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s trailblazing legacy,” said Mayor Marty Walsh in a statement. “It will be a constant source of inspiration for all residents and visitors to Boston, and will play an important role in marking the progress we’ve made in addressing inequity in our city, and reminding us of the work that still needs to be done.”

The memorial, a partnership between the city and King Boston, also celebrates King’s connection to the area. Years before his iconic 1963 speech at the Lincoln Memorial, Boston was home to a young Martin Luther King Jr. He lived on Mass. Ave and studied at Boston University. It was there where he would earn a PhD in systematic theology and become Dr. King. Boston is also where he met Coretta Scott.

“This is a really exciting moment and opportunity for us in this project, which honors the legacy and love of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King,” said artist Hank Willis Thomas in a statement. “The Boston Common is the oldest city park in the country, and we are proud that this public monument will make history in this historic place.”

King Boston has raised about $12 million for the memorial as of January.