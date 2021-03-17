BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) voted Wednesday to approve an extended postseason tournament for spring sports that will include state semifinal and final rounds.
The MIAA Board of Directors met to review spring tournament survey data from school principals and athletic directors.
After reviewing the survey data, the directors approved the proposal. A tournament schedule will be created by an MIAA committee in the near future.
The tournaments will have to conclude by June 15.
“Affording our spring season student athletes a full tournament opportunity is a credit to our Association’s Standing Committees,” said Bill Gaine, MIAA executive director. “The special nature of this Spring Tournament structure is that it is an opt in as well as an opt-out opportunity, thus providing member schools to determine their own path.”