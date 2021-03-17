BOSTON (CBS) – The IRS is pushing back this year’s tax deadline.
People will have a little more than an extra month to file their taxes, with the deadline being extended to May 17.
The extension will give the IRS time to process all tax returns. Last year’s tax deadline was pushed back to July.
The IRS said it's still processing some of those returns.
“Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
Individual taxpayers can also postpone federal income tax payments for the 2020 tax year, due on April 15, to May 17, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.
The extension applies only to federal taxes and does not include state taxes.