BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are losing a reliable cog on the offensive line, while reportedly bringing back a familiar face to snap the football.
David Andrews is out as he begins to test the free agent waters, according to NESN’s Doug Kyed, while Ted Karras is returning to New England, as first reported by Jeff Howe of The Athletic.READ MORE: Adam Butler Leaving Patriots, Signing With Dolphins
Andrews had been as steady as they come at center during his six-year career for the Patriots. But now he’s set to cash in on the open market, and the Patriots are turning to Karras to take his place.READ MORE: Agent Drew Rosenhaus Explains Why Bill Belichick Was So Aggressive In Free Agency
The 28-year-old Karras started all 16 games at center for the Miami Dolphins in 2020, the only season of his five-year NFL career spent outside of New England. The Patriots drafted Karras in the sixth round in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he went on to appear in 60 games for the Patriots, including 20 starts.
He started in place of an injured Andrews throughout the 2019 season, which helped him earn the starting job with the Dolphins last season.MORE NEWS: Patriots Reportedly Showing Interest In Tampa Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches
In bringing back Karras, the Patriots now have someone who knows their system taking over for Andrews. Losing Andrews isn’t the only turnover along the line, with Joe Thuney also departing this offseason after agreeing to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week.