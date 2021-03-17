BOSTON (CBS) – Every resident in Massachusetts will find out Wednesday when they are eligible for a COVID vaccine in the state. Governor Charlie Baker’s office will release the schedule for all remaining groups this morning.
Massachusetts launched its new COVID vaccine preregistration system last Friday. After signing up, people are notified by text, email or phone call about when they're eligible for openings at the state's seven mass vaccination sites. Everyone has 24 hours to respond.
Massachusetts is currently in phase 2 of its vaccine rollout. According to the state’s plan, the next group eligible for the vaccine includes essential employees, such as grocery store workers. They’ll be followed by people with one medical condition and then the general public.
President Biden has challenged states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.
The governor has often insisted he can ramp up vaccine distribution as the federal government ramps up supply. Massachusetts General Hospital infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Siedner told WBZ-TV that is happening.
"Two states already, Alaska and Mississippi are already moving to vaccination of all adults, so it is the natural order of things," Dr. Siedner said. "I think what we're seeing, and what we will see, is that the restriction on vaccinations are going to start to wash away."
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.