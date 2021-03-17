BOSTON (CBS) – Hynes Convention Center will open as the state’s newest mass vaccination center on Thursday. The move comes as part of a plan to close the Fenway Park site before Red Sox season begins.

The last day Fenway Park will offer COVID vaccine doses will be March 27.

CIC Health, which operates mass vaccination sites around Massachusetts, will start with a soft launch at Hynes Convention Center on Thursday. The official launch will be Monday.

The two sites will both be open for several weeks before Fenway closes.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at Hynes, but CIC said that could change at a later date depending on state’s distribution plan.

Initially the site will have capacity for 500 daily appointments, before increasing to 1,000 next week and eventually, 9,000 per day.

The site will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week starting March 22 by appointment only.

“We are humbled to have been given the opportunity to help Massachusetts become a leader in vaccine rollout. We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Tim Rowe, CEO and co-founder of CIC Health.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.