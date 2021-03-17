BOSTON (CBS) – The sounds of bagpipes still fill the air, but for the second year in a row, it’s a low-key St. Patrick’s Day.
There are no parades again this year, so members of the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipe and Drums played safely outside in Dorchester on Wednesday.
“We still wanted to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. We thought if we could do it safely we could get it done as we did today,” the band’s president Patrick Morrison.
Students from the O’Shea Chaplin Academy of Irish Dance also performed safety for a happy audience.
The students enjoyed the opportunity to entertain about 20 residents at the Mount Pleasant Home in Jamaica Plain.
“We were talking to someone in there, and they were saying how they’ve been in their room for like a year and this was like their first gathering in a long time, so it was not only great for us but great for them to see us perform,” said dancer Shauna Meehan.
People aren’t letting Saint Patrick’s Day slip away at home.
Kiki’s in Brighton was busy with folks stocking up on some Irish imports.
"This store is fantastic. We can get everything we can get back home in this store," said Deirdre Hickey.
Irish eyes are smiling, knowing next year things will be back to normal.