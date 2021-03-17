BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,640 new confirmed COVID cases and 44 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 572,278 while the total number of deaths is 16,399.READ MORE: Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins Aims To Erase Weapons Charges In Sean Ellis Case
There were 97,965 total new tests reported.
READ MORE: IRS Tax Filing Deadline Being Pushed Back To May 17
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.92%.
There are 620 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, which is a decrease of one since Tuesday. There are 158 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: 'We Are Going To Safely Reopen Our Schools," First Lady Says In New Hampshire
There are an estimated 25,397 active cases in Massachusetts.