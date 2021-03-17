BOSTON (CBS) – Safety Cody Davis has re-signed with the New England Patriots on a new two-year deal, and he broke the news in the most adorable way possible on Wednesday.
In a video on his Twitter account, Davis enlisted his son, Kane Davis, who dressed in a Patriots uniform, to break the news about his return to New England.READ MORE: Cluster Of Housebreaks Has Newton Police Warning Residents
“Breaking news, Patriots for two more years,” Kane says to start the video.
“Let’s goooo,” Cody says afterwards.
“Let’s goooo,” Kane repeats before spiking his mini-football.
👀 First reported by NFL Family Insider Kane Davis pic.twitter.com/puscddVFDwREAD MORE: Fairhaven Police Search For Missing Man With Autism
— Cody Davis (@CodyDavis) March 17, 2021
Too adorable.
The Patriots signed Davis last year after he spent his first seven NFL seasons between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams. In 13 games with New England in 2020, Davis played 256 snaps, which was third most on the team in kicking game snaps behind Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel.MORE NEWS: 'Hero' Farm Dog Sounded Alarm On Fire At Historic Natick Barn
The move helps the Patriots fortify a special teams unit that ranked as the best in the NFL by DVOA last year. Last week, the team re-signed Bethel on a three-year, $6 million contract.