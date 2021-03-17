BROCKTON (CBS) – Firefighters were called to several fires in Brockton overnight and one of them gutted an historic building. The deputy chief said the fire at the old State House building at the Brockton Fairgounds is ‘potentially suspicious.’
Flames broke out there around 1 a.m. Wednesday. It was a challenge for firefighters because there were no hydrants nearby.
Deputy Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said the building has been on the department's radar for quite some time because of its age and that it's empty.
"I think the timing of all of it, I do. The building doesn't have any utilities going to it except for power. It had no operating machinery inside, then other fires going on at the same time. I definitely see it as potentially suspicious. That will be for the investigators to look at," he told reporters.
There’s no word yet on a cause. No one was hurt.