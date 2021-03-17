Jazz Beat Celtics 117-109Donovan Mitchell had eight of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Utah Jazz hit 19 3-pointers to beat the Boston Celtics 117-109 on Tuesday night.

Frederic's Third-Period Goal Carries Bruins Past PenguinsTrent Frederic scored the lone goal of the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Celtics' Tristan Thompson In Health & Safety Protocol, Out Tuesday Vs. JazzTristan Thompson will miss at least Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz, as the Celtics big man is now in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol.

Red Sox To Use UV Disinfecting Robots This Season At Fenway ParkThe Red Sox will be using UV disinfecting robots at Fenway Park this season.

Mookie Betts Planned To Be A Red Sox For Life: 'You Should Just Get Paid What You're Worth'While conventional wisdom has led to most folks in Boston settling on the reality that Mookie Betts was never going to sign a long-term contract with Boston, Betts said that's not true.