Patrick Chung Announces Retirement From NFLPatriots veteran safety Patrick Chung is calling it a career.

Bears' Reported Offer For Russell Wilson Highlights How Insane A Winning Bid For Deshaun Watson Would Have To BeThe Bears made a monster offer for Russell Wilson. It wasn't nearly enough.

'I Have All Four Of Those One Seeds Getting To The Elite Eight,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteGonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Illinois come into the NCAA Tournament as the top seeds, but it's unlikely all four will make it to the Final Four.

Lethargic Celtics Stink It Up In ClevelandStop us if you've heard this before. The Celtics looked lifeless and listless, unwilling to give a 48-minute effort, and suffered an embarrassing loss to drop further down the Eastern Conference standings.

Patriots Reportedly Release Beau Allen, Marqise LeeThe Patriots have released a pair of players who never actually suited up for the team.