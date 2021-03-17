BOSTON (CBS) — Free agent defensive lineman Adam Butler is leaving New England, and he’ll be reuniting with his former coach.
Butler is signing a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
For the #Dolphins and DT Adam Butler, it’s 2 years and up to $9.5M https://t.co/84Yh78uBJq
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021
Butler signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and made the roster. He’s since played in all but one of the Patriots’ games, recording 96 tackles and 15 sacks in his 63 games played.
Butler also has seven tackles and two sacks in seven playoff games.
In Miami, Butler will be reunited with Brian Flores, who was the Patriots' de facto defensive coordinator in 2018, after working as the linebackers coach in the previous three seasons.
The news came moments after offensive lineman Ted Karras — who left the Patriots to join the Dolphins a year ago — agreed to a deal to return to New England.