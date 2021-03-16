BOSTON (CBS) – For the second year in a row, UMass President Marty Meehan is recommending a tuition freeze across the UMass undergraduate system. The freeze, if approved by the Board of Trustees, would be for in-state undergraduate students during the 2021-22 school year.
In a video message to students, employees, and alumni Meehan said the move would “lessen the financial burden on our students and their families, many of whom have suffered from job losses, business closures and other impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.”
At this time last year, UMass was transitioning to remote learning for its students and teachers.
The average tuition for in-state undergrads across the UMass system has been $14,722 since the 2019-2020 school year. Meehan said this year’s tuition freeze would be made possible, in part, by federal aid.
Meehan said UMass plans to return to “near normal operations” at its campuses in the fall of 2021.