Celtics' Tristan Thompson In Health & Safety Protocol, Out Tuesday Vs. JazzTristan Thompson will miss at least Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz, as the Celtics big man is now in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol.

Mookie Betts Planned To Be A Red Sox For Life: 'You Should Just Get Paid What You're Worth'While conventional wisdom has led to most folks in Boston settling on the reality that Mookie Betts was never going to sign a long-term contract with Boston, Betts said that's not true.

Patriots Have Given Out The Second-Most Guaranteed Money In NFL Free Agency -- EverBill Belichick's $137.5 spending spree in just over 24 hours is the second-most guaranteed money given out during the NFL's free agency period -- ever.

LeBron James Becoming Part Owner Of Red SoxThe Red Sox are welcoming a new name to their ownership group, and it's a big one: LeBron James.

Red Sox To Use UV Disinfecting Robots This Season At Fenway ParkThe Red Sox will be using UV disinfecting robots at Fenway Park this season.