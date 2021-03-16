BOSTON (CBS) — Tristan Thompson will miss at least Tuesday night’s game against the Utah Jazz, as the Celtics big man is now in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocol, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
It's unclear how long Thompson, who has started 31 of his 36 games with Boston this season, will be sidelined, or why he ended up in the Health and Safety Protocol. It's the NBA's way of saying a player is dealing with COVID-19 related matters, and neither the league or the Celtics can comment on the situation.
Thompson has averaged 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his first season with the Celtics, but has recently found his name circulating in trade rumors. With Thompson out, Brad Stevens will likely go small with his starting five, with Daniel Theis getting the nod at center and Jayson Tatum starting at power forward. It probably opens the door for Marcus Smart to rejoin the starting lineup as well.
Thompson's absence should pave the way for more Robert Williams as well, with the young Boston big playing well as of late.
In addition to Thompson, guard Romeo Langford remains out also due to Health and Safety Protocol purposes.