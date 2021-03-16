BOSTON (CBS) – If you’ve ever wanted to talk to Tom Brady this could be your chance. The former New England Patriots quarterback says all you have to do is pick up the phone and call 415-612-1737.

Brady posted a video on Twitter Monday giving out a cell phone number for people to call or text.

“Hey what’s up everyone, so this is a real first for me but I’ve been talked into giving out my cell phone on the Internet. So rule number one, before we get into any of this, no texting on game days,” he said in the video.

Trying something new here…Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1…no texting on Gamedays pic.twitter.com/fLTdAOdZmc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2021

Brady claimed the goal is to create a way to communicate more directly with his fans and followers.

He even promised to respond to as many people as possible when he has the time.

John Breech of CBS Sports texted the number and said this is the response he received:

“What’s up! Yes, this is actually Tom Brady. This message is automated but everything else will come directly from me, on my phone. Click the link and add yourself so you’re in my contacts.”

Breech said if you click the link and add yourself to Brady’s contacts, you’ll get another message that says:

“Locked you in… Make sure to save my contact card as well! Msg frequency will vary. Msg & Data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel — Tom Brady.”