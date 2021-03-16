ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A new COVID vaccine clinic will serve the Attleboro area – as soon as it gets supply. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that a regional vaccination clinic has been approved by the state for La Salette.
The Catholic shrine known by many for its Christmas lights display will administer 750 shots on Mondays "when vaccines are available."
The Department of Public Health said that "given the current constrained supply of vaccine, approval does not result in availability of vaccine at this time," according to Heroux. There's no word yet on when the site will receive doses.
Heroux said Taunton, Fall River, Somerset and Swansea are partners in the regional effort. The Baker administration has been set on administering vaccine doses through mass vaccination sites and regional collaboratives that are open to all state residents, as opposed to individual town clinics.
Massachusetts is getting 170,000 first doses of COVID vaccines this week, including 8,000 unexpected doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.