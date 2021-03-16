BOSTON (CBS) — This offseason has been all about addition for the New England Patriots, especially on the offensive side of the ball. But the rumblings continue that Bill Belichick could be looking to deal away one of the team’s disappointing receivers.

Those rumblings surround N’Keal Harry, who hasn’t lived up to the first-round hype after the Patriots took him 32nd overall in 2019. It was reported last week that teams were calling the Patriots about Harry’s availability, and according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, at least three teams are currently in the mix for the wide receiver.

That news came after the Patriots added receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne via free agency on Monday evening. New England also made two giant splashes at tight end, reportedly signing Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Those moves could make Harry expendable for New England.

Dealing Harry now would be admitting that the player was a big first-round miss two years ago. Harry has played in just 21 games during his career, making just 14 starts, and has just 45 receptions and four touchdowns. He caught just 12 passes for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a rookie with Tom Brady throwing him the ball, and had only 33 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

The best game of Harry’s career came in Week 2 last season, when he had eight receptions for 72 yards — both career-highs — in a loss to Seattle. It was one of only three games in which Harry has logged five or more catches.

It’s unclear what the Patriots could get for Harry on the trade front, but they’ll likely be selling low on the receiver.