CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna has started a study of its coronavirus vaccine in children under the age of 12.
The Cambridge-based company announced Tuesday that the first participants in the research – ages 6 months to less than 12 years – have received doses. This expands the age bracket of Moderna's study which started with kids ages 12 to 17.
Moderna’s vaccine is two shots given 28 days apart.
The study, called kidCOVE, is expected to enroll 6,750 healthy children in the U.S. and Canada. As with earlier studies, some will receive the vaccine and others will get a placebo. Moderna said the placebo is a "saltwater solution that looks just like the study vaccine but contains no active vaccine."
The children will be followed for a year after their second vaccination.
"It is humbling to know that 17.8 million adults in the U.S. have received the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to date. We are encouraged by the primary analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study of mRNA-1273 in adults ages 18 and above and this pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population." Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.
For more information about the trial and enrollment visit kidcovestudy.com.