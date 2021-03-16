BOSTON (CBS) – The state is asking communities impacted by the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions how to spend some of the $56 million in settlement money it received from Columbia Gas.
A survey is now open on the state's website to collect information from Lawrence, Andover and North Andover residents.
This will help state officials know what efficient energy services should be implemented with the money.
The explosions killed one person, injured nearly two dozen others, and destroyed 130 properties.
The cause was determined to be over pressurized gas lines.
Eversource has now taken over for Columbia Gas in Massachusetts.