BOSTON (CBS) – An unclaimed Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million that was sold in Rhode Island is about to expire and no one has claimed it yet.
The ticket was bought on March 14, 2020 at Season’s Corner Market on Great Road in North Smithfield and the winning numbers were drawn on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2020.READ MORE: 'Everything Is Going To Be Sold Out': New Hampshire Summer Tourism Looking Strong
If no one claims the prize it expires one year from the drawing.READ MORE: Moderna Starts COVID Vaccine Study For Children Under 12
The ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number, for the $1 million prize, according to Mega Millions. The winning numbers were 20, 27, 28, 58, 59, and the Mega Ball number was 25.
“Check your glove compartment and your dresser drawers for any Mega Millions tickets you might not have checked yet,” said Melissa Juhnowski, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Lottery.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Back in 2011, a lottery ticket worth $77 million went unclaimed in Georgia.