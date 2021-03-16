MEDFORD (CBS) – One of the MBTA’s new Orange Line trains derailed in Medford on Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
It happened just before noon near Wellington Station.
The northbound train was moving at a slow rate of speed and crossing to the southbound track to avoid maintenance work when it derailed.
Passengers were quickly taken off the train and evaluated. None were injured and they were transported by bus from the scene.
The MBTA is operating buses between Oak Grove and Community College while the trail is re-railed.