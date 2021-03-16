BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are welcoming a new name to their ownership group, and it’s a big one: LeBron James.
Fenway Sports Group — which owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and Roush Fenway Racing — added James as a partner, according to Michael Silverman of The Boston Globe.
Silverman reported that James now owns an "undisclosed amount of FSG shares after previously holding an approximately 2 percent share of the Liverpool soccer franchise since 2011."
James’ business partner, Maverick Carter, will also become a partner of FSG.
Silverman noted that FSG hopes to add more professional sports teams to its portfolio, "plus betting, esports, and data analytics companies."
The article noted that John Henry will retain control of the company, with Tom Werner remaining as chairman and Michael Gordon continuing to be president of the operation.