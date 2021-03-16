CHELSEA (CBS) – Police searched a Chelsea hotel, going room by room after at least one shot was fired in an elevator on Tuesday. Janasia Nelson 18, of Dorchester, was arrested a short time later.
It happened around 10 a.m. at Hampton Inn on Second Street. The building was immediately locked down and guests sheltered in place for about 45 minutes.
Police said it appears at least one shot was fired in or near the elevator. Massachusetts State Police were on scene with a K-9 to assist with the room-by-room search, but nothing was found.
A male victim then returned to the hotel and spoke with officers. Chelsea Police said officers used that information to find Nelson in Mattapan and seize a firearm. She was arrested shortly after noon.
Nelson was charged with armed robbery, armed assault to rob, larceny, assault and battery with a firearm, and other firearms charges.