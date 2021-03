Patriots Have Given Out The Second-Most Guaranteed Money In NFL Free Agency -- EverBill Belichick's $137.5 spending spree in just over 24 hours is the second-most guaranteed money given out during the NFL's free agency period -- ever.

LeBron James Becoming Part Owner Of Red SoxThe Red Sox are welcoming a new name to their ownership group, and it's a big one: LeBron James.

Red Sox To Use UV Disinfecting Robots This Season At Fenway ParkThe Red Sox will be using UV disinfecting robots at Fenway Park this season.

Brad Stevens Says He Isn't Leaving Celtics For Indiana JobWith the Indiana job now vacant, there have been a whole lot of rumblings that Brad Stevens may leave the Celtics to return to the college ranks.

Hurley: Yes, Cam Newton Is Capable Of Quarterbacking A Potent Patriots Offense In 2021The notion that Cam Newton cannot complete a pass has spread like wildfire in New England. It's so wrong. Let's take a look.