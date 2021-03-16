PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — Boston may not exactly be known for being welcoming to travelers, but apparently that reputation doesn’t extend to other parts of New England. Four travel destinations in the region appear on Expedia’s Top 20 list of “The USA’s Friendliest Cities Of 2021.”
Provincetown, known for being one of the most LGBTQ friendly spots in the country, comes in at No. 10. And Maine has three entries on the list: Kennebunkport (7), Ogunquit (9) and Bar Harbor (16).READ MORE: Police Searching Chelsea Hampton Inn After Shot Fired In Elevator
Coming in first was Whitefish, Montana.READ MORE: First Case Of Brazil COVID-19 Variant Found In Masschusetts
Expedia says the towns it recognized had a high instance of words like “friendly, friendliest and amiable” in traveler reviews left between January 2019 and December 2020. The travel website says people are seeking “socially distanced options and domestic beach escapes” as they make their summer getaway plans.
Click here to see the full list of friendliest cities.MORE NEWS: Moderna Starts COVID Vaccine Study For Children Under 12
Anyone looking to book a summer vacation in New England should act fast. A New Hampshire tourism official said about the Lakes Region this week that “you better start planning now because everything is going be sold out.”