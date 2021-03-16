Red Sox To Use UV Disinfecting Robots This Season At Fenway ParkThe Red Sox will be using UV disinfecting robots at Fenway Park this season.

Brad Stevens Says He Isn't Leaving Celtics For Indiana JobWith the Indiana job now vacant, there have been a whole lot of rumblings that Brad Stevens may leave the Celtics to return to the college ranks.

Hurley: Yes, Cam Newton Is Capable Of Quarterbacking A Potent Patriots Offense In 2021The notion that Cam Newton cannot complete a pass has spread like wildfire in New England. It's so wrong. Let's take a look.

Report: N'Keal Harry Drawing Trade Interest From Three TeamsThere are trade rumors rumbling about N'Keal Harry, who hasn't lived up to the first-round hype after the Patriots took him 32nd overall in 2019.

Buccaneers Interested In Signing James White Away From PatriotsAnother Patriots reunion may be in the works down in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are reportedly interested in signing Patriots free agent running back James White.