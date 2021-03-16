BOSTON (CBS) – With fans set to return to Fenway Park for the first time since before the COVID pandemic, the Red Sox are turning to robots as part of their reopening plan.
The Red Sox partnered with a company called Surfacide to provide UV disinfection robots at Fenway Park this season.READ MORE: Staples Offering Free Lamination Of COVID Vaccine Cards
Fans will be allowed inside Fenway Park at a 12% capacity when the team starts the season on April 1.READ MORE: New Orange Line Train Derails Near Wellington Station In Medford
According to Surfacide, the technology kills 99.99% of dangerous pathogens on surfaces in as little as five minutes. The robots are also used at hospitals including Mass General, Beth Israel and others.MORE NEWS: Moderna Starts COVID Vaccine Study For Children Under 12
“A lot of time and consideration went into outlining our heightened sanitation procedures for the upcoming season and our partnership with Surfacide is an important part of those protocols,” Jonathan Lister, Red Sox vice president of facilities management, said in a statement. “With a hospital-grade UV technology product like this, we are able to ensure our ballpark is ready to safely receive fans throughout the 2021 regular season.”