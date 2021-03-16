BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,018 new confirmed COVID cases and 16 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 570,638 while the total number of deaths is 16,355.
There were 47,546 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.86%.
There are 619 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, which is a decrease of five since Monday. There are 164 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 25,492 active cases in Massachusetts.