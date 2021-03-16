BOSTON (CBS) — The headlines on Monday were shining in bright lights: PATRIOTS SPEND BIG. A day later, that statement is still true, but the details trickling out on some of the agreements made with free agents paint a clearer picture as to exactly how much the team invested.

As is always the case, the details reveal less money than initially reported. That’s because these stories are typically leaked by players’ agents, and those agents want the world to see the highest possible dollar amount that’s attached to every contract signed by their clients.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin got a good look at a number of the contracts, and he shared them with the world on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

He started with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. When news broke of the receiver’s agreement, it was reported as a three-year, $22.5 million contract. As Volin laid out, it’s really one year of guaranteed money, at $5.25 million. The deal has $7 million in incentives.

Thread: Key Patriots contract details:



WR Kendrick Bourne:

Max value: 3 years, $15m, plus $7m in incentives

Full guarantee: 1 year, $5.25m

2021 cash: $5.25m to $7.5m

2021 cap number: $3.2m — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 16, 2021

Volin also shared the details of the contracts for newcomer Jalen Mills and returning veteran Deatrich Wise.

Mills’ deal was reported as a four-year, $24 million pact. The actual guarantee is $9 million over two years.

Wise’s contract was reported as a four-year deal, worth “up to” $30 million. The details show it has $10 milion guaranteed over two years, and it includes $8 million in incentives.

DE Deatrich Wise:

Max value: 4 years, $22m plus $8m incentives

Full guarantee: 2 years, $10m

2021 cash: $6m to $9m

2021 cap number: $3.25m — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 16, 2021

Football contracts are notoriously complex in this way, as the reported numbers when a deal is struck basically never match up with what a team ends up paying a player. The devil’s always in the details when it comes to NFL contracts.

The deals for linebacker Matt Judon and tight end Jonnu Smith will end up being much larger financial commitments for the Patriots, while the deal for receiver Nelson Agholor (reported as a two-year, $26 million contract) may end up proving to look more like these middle-of-the-roster types of deals.