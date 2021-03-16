CHELSEA (CBS) – Police are searching a Chelsea hotel room by room after at least one shot was fired in an elevator.
It happened around 10 a.m. at Hampton Inn on Second Street.
The building was immediately locked down.
Police said no victims have been located but it appears at least one shot was fired in or near the elevator.
Massachusetts State Police are on scene with a K-9 to assist with the room-by-room search in an attempt to find and possible suspects or victims.