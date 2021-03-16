BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton is at work. And he seems happy about it.

The Patriots’ quarterback — fresh off inking another one-year deal with the Patriots — posted a video to his Instagram account, in which he’s showing up to work for what he clearly hopes to be a better season than the last.

With Mase’s “Welcome Back” playing, Newton hams it up for the camera while walking away from the players’ entrance of Gillette Stadium.

“When you realize things are already different … the second go around!!” Newton’s caption reads.

The Patriots were rather busy on Monday, when the NFL’s “legal tampering window” for free agency opened. In addition to some signings on the defensive side of the ball, Bill Belichick went out and got the offense some weapons. Tight end Jonnu Smith was the biggest addition, while wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor help fill up a depleted area of the roster.

Newton, who will turn 32 in May, had one of the best rushing seasons of his career last season, when he ran for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns in his 15 games played. He also caught two passes for 35 yards and his first-ever receiving touchdown.

Passing-wise, though, Newton left a lot to be desired. He did complete 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,657 yards, but he threw just eight touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions.

Clearly, Newton has a little extra pep in his step, with Smith and Agholor (each of whom caught eight touchdowns last season) in the fold in Foxboro. (Perhaps he got an early word that Hunter Henry was hopping aboard, too.)