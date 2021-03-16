By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — With the Indiana job now vacant, there have been a whole lot of rumblings that Brad Stevens may leave the Celtics to return to the college ranks. The Indiana native is always connected to any of the top coaching gig in the NCAA and especially in his home state, with the Hoosiers the cream of the crop.

Indiana fans are begging for Stevens to come turn the school around after the university fired Archie Miller earlier this week, which Stevens finds very flattering. But asked if he plans on bouncing from Boston on Tuesday, Stevens put those rumors to rest pretty succinctly.

“I am not,” Stevens told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand when asked if he’d skip town for the Hoosiers gig.

Stevens is certainly flattered by the all the love he’s received from fellow Indianans. But after signing an extension with Boston over the offseason, he has no intention of leaving the team. It doesn’t even sound like a push from the late Lil’ Sebastian will bring the head coach home.

“That’s nice of them. It really is,” he said of all the adulation. “That’s home. I get it. I appreciate all the nice sentiments. It certainly doesn’t go unnoticed and it’s certainly very kind.”

It hasn’t been the best year for Stevens and the Celtics, with the team in neutral at 20-19 and currently sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Danny Ainge has constantly backed Stevens throughout the rough campaign, saying the team’s issues stem from his offseason moves (or lack thereof) and not the head coach.

Stevens is in his eighth season with the Celtics, and has led to team to the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four years.