BOSTON (CBS) – The world’s most infamous art heist is getting some new attention as a docuseries on the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum robbery is coming to Netflix next month.
The new docuseries takes a closer look at the robbery from 1990.
⚠️ Have you seen these paintings?! ⚠️ There's $10m dollars in it for you if you have. This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist, coming 7 April. pic.twitter.com/4TWNzZJxlA
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 11, 2021
Thirteen pieces were stolen from the Boston museum and it remains one of the largest unsolved art thefts in history.
The new series is set to be released April 7 on the streaming service.
There is a $10 million reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the art.