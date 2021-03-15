BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gronkowski signed a one-year deal worth $10 million.
READ MORE: Randolph Man Accused Of Double Stabbing At Bell In Hand Tavern Held Without Bail
A chance to run it back: Tight end Rob Gronkowski is returning to the Bucs on a one-year deal worth $10 million, @DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 1,004 New COVID Cases, 28 Additional Deaths
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021
Gronkowski retired after winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2018, stepping away from the game at the age of 29. But when Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski came out of retirement to request a trade to Tampa Bay.
In 2020, Gronkowski caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns while playing in all 16 regular-season games for the first time since 2011. In the Buccaneers’ playoff run to a Super Bowl, Gronkowski caught eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were scored in Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Cases Tied To 'King Of The Mat' Wrestling Tournament In NH
In his eight-year career, the future Hall of Famer has caught 566 passes for 8,484 yards and 86 touchdowns, while also scoring one more touchdown that went down as a rushing attempt. In 20 career playoff games, he has 89 receptions for 1,273 yards and 14 touchdowns.