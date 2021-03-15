BOSTON (CBS) — A movie shot in Massachusetts is up for several top awards at this year’s Oscars. “Sound Of Metal” is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Riz Ahmed), Best Supporting Actor (Paul Raci), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Sound at the Academy Awards.
The movie written and directed by Ashfield's Darius Marder was filmed in Boston, Cambridge, Danvers, Framingham, Ipswich, Lawrence, Malden, Rowley and Topsfield in 2018, according to the Massachusetts Film Office. It tells the story of a metal band drummer who struggles with losing his hearing.
The historic Agawam Diner in Rowley was just one local location that was transformed into a movie set.
Ahmed, who previously starred in “Nightcawler,” “Rogue One” and “The Night Of,” is the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor. He thanked those in the drumming, addiction and deaf community who helped mentor him for the role.
"Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can cut you off from your life and loved ones, and force you to grow in unexpected ways," Ahmed posted to Instagram. "In a challenging year for so many, I hope this story can inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others."
“Sound of Metal” has been released in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video.
The 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25. Click here to see a full list of Oscar nominees.
