BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have addressed another critical need on their roster, reportedly agreeing to terms with wide receiver Nelson Agholor.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported that a deal had been struck.
The #Patriots have now agreed to terms with WR Nelson Agholor, source said. A huge day in New England.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021
Adam Schefter reported that Agholor agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal.
Patriots are giving former Raiders’ WR Nelson Agholor a two-year, $26 million deal, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021
Agholor, the 20th overall pick in the 2015 draft, will turn 28 years old in May. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Eagles, during which he averaged 45 receptions, 503 yards and 3.6 touchdowns per season.
He signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, and he put together his finest NFL season. Playing in all 16 games, Agholor caught 48 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per reception.
The NFL opened its “legal tampering window” on Monday, allowing teams to negotiate with agents. Deals cannot become official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, when free agency officially begins.