By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Nashua NH News

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire homeowner restrained a stranger who allegedly broke into the home and assaulted the resident.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man called 911 after a stranger forced entry into his Nashua house.

Stefan Baringer. (Image Credit: Nashua Police)

When officers arrived, they found the resident restraining the suspect, identified as Stefan Baringer, 37, of Nashua.

Police found Baringer had also allegedly damaged “an abundance” of property in the home.

Baringer was charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

