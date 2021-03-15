BOSTON (CBS) — The 55 bus would typically be making stops along Boston’s Fenway neighborhood — but not anymore. The MBTA cut the 55 bus route, along with 19 others to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday night, dozens held a rally to show support for the 55 bus route.

College students and senior citizens alike told WBZ-TV they are protesting because the route is a critical service and want service reinstated.

“We can’t afford to live without it. The T cut it as of today,” said Boston City Councilor Kenzie Bok. “If you take that away, you undermine their entire life in the city.”

“What an imperfect time to cancel a bus route – when we’re about to get over this pandemic,” said Fenway resident Conrad Ciszek.

The MBTA has received more than $1 billion in federal aid, but most of the money was used to cover last year’s losses, the agency said.

“It would be hard for me if it was snowing and I had to go downtown and there was no bus because it would be hard for me to walk over,” said one man at the rally who uses a cane to walk.

With more people becoming vaccinated in the coming weeks and months, Fenway residents hope the MBTA and the 55 will bounce back.

“Hopefully the MBTA and the Baker administration will reconsider and think that this isn’t the perfect time to end service if you want a revival for this neighborhood,” said Ciszek.