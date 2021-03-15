BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are looking to add some help to the team’s pass-rush while stealing a talented player away from an AFC foe. The Patriots are reportedly making a “major push” to sign Baltimore Ravens free agent linebacker Matt Judon.
That news comes via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The Patriots have been on a free agent frenzy on Monday, reportedly agreeing to deals with tight end Jonnu Smith and nose tackle Davon Godchaux.
The 28-year-old Judon has had a knack for getting after the quarterback in his five NFL seasons, racking up 34.5 sacks over 76 games. The best season of his career came in 2019, when the former fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State registered a career-high 9.5 sacks and 33 QB hits.
The Ravens hit Judon with the franchise tag after that monster season in 2019, though they saw a dip in production from the 6-foot-3, 261-pound linebacker in 2020. Judon tallied just six sacks, 21 QB hits and 51 tackles last season. One of those sacks came in a Week 9 loss to the Patriots.
Judon missed two games last December when he landed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list. He’s been healthy throughout his career though, playing in all 16 games for three straight seasons from 2017-19.
Judon missed two games last December when he landed on the NFL's COVID-19 list. He's been healthy throughout his career though, playing in all 16 games for three straight seasons from 2017-19.
The New England pass rush recorded just 24 sacks in 16 games in 2020, which was tied for sixth-fewest in the NFL.