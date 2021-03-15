BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,004 new confirmed COVID cases and 28 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 569,620 while the total number of deaths is 16,339.
There were 36,564 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.73%.
There are 624 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, which is a decrease of 12 since Sunday. There are 169 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 26,502 active cases in Massachusetts.