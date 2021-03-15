BOSTON (CBS) – Scenes from South Florida show spring breakers and others are getting away in high numbers from New England’s long, cold pandemic winter.

“There were people from like UPenn, Penn State, Tulane, everywhere,” said Northeastern student Eddie Garibian, as he returned at Logan Airport.

Suffolk senior Peter Lekaj showed cell phone video he took inside a South Beach nightclub. “Boston, I feel like they’re very strict with the people they limit inside, but there, they don’t really care,” he said.

This, despite efforts by Miami Beach authorities to control crowds. Police have been directed to enforce a midnight curfew. “People are coming down here in numbers that we haven’t seen in a long time,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Rick Clements.

“When I see crowded bars and nightclubs, I am worried,” said Tufts Medical Center Infectious Diseases Dr. Shira Doron. She says beaches are not her concern, because people are outside. But variant rates are higher in Florida. “We’re so close to seeing the ability to have a much better life,” said Doron. “We’re ready to reopen, to move from phase to phase, and so any setbacks will be so much more disappointing.”

According to TSA, passenger numbers are still sharply below pre-pandemic levels, but things are ramping up at airports across the country. Friday was the busiest travel day since the Sunday after New Year’s. That had CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky pleading with travelers. “Cases climbed last spring. They climbed again in the summer. They will climb now if we stop taking precautions when we continue to get more and more people vaccinated,” said Walensky.

But rates are cheap. “I paid $50.00 for a round-trip,” said Lekaj. And temperatures outside are high, making it all so tempting.