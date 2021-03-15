LYNN (CBS) – Lynn firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid weather conditions as they worked to control a house fire early Monday morning.
Firefighters were met with flames – and bitter cold temperatures – when they arrived on Linden Street.
No one was in the home when firefighters arrived around 2 a.m.
“We had a battle with some cold and windy conditions out here,” said Fire Chief Stephen Archer. “Probably the biggest battle we had was water, the water pressure in some of the hydrants. So we struggled to get the appropriate water pressure to knock this fire down.”
Though Archer said firefighters were concerned about surrounding homes, they never had to be evacuated.MORE NEWS: Fenway Neighborhood Protests Against MBTA Bus Route Cuts
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.