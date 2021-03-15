BOSTON (CBS) — If LaMarcus Aldridge ends up on the buyout market, the Boston Celtics will reportedly be among the teams interesting in adding the veteran big man.

The Spurs will look to find a new home for the 35-year-old Aldridge on the trade front over the next 10 days, but the 35-year-old isn’t expected to garner much attention. He’ll likely end up getting bought out by San Antonio in the coming weeks, and become free to sign with whomever he chooses.

If that happens, the Celtics, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers will be the leading suitors for Aldridge, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. All three teams could use a little more size on their respective rosters, and Aldridge could provide just that along with a little more floor spacing.

Aldridge averaged only 13.7 points and a career-low 4.5 rebounds per game this season. He’s certainly lost a few steps from when he was putting up big numbers with the Blazers to start his career and in his early days with the Spurs. But he’s a solid shooter, and still hit on 46 percent of his shots from the floor and 36 percent from three-point range this season, so he may be able to help a contender off the bench during their stretch run to the playoffs.

It would be an interesting fit for Boston, with Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis and Robert Williams already creating a logjam in the frontcourt. Williams has made a strong push for more minutes as of late, and signing Aldridge would create an even bigger juggling act for head coach Brad Stevens. Add in Aldridge’s defensive deficiencies at this stage in his career, and he’s definitely not at the top of Boston’s list for late-season additions.

But if the Celtics are still desperate to add some size and shooting after the deadline, Aldridge could fit that bill, and bring some much-needed veteran leadership with him.