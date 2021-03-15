BOSTON (CBS) — One receiver wasn’t enough for the Patriots’ free agent spending spree, so Bill Belichick went out and snagged another pass-catcher off the open market. New England has reportedly agreed to a deal with San Francisco 49ers free agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
Bourne, 25, is getting a three-year deal worth $22.5 million from New England, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The move comes a short time after the Patriots reportedly agreed to a deal with veteran receiver Nelson Agholor.READ MORE: Report: Rob Gronkowski Returning To Buccaneers On 1-Year Deal
Bourne is coming off a solid season in 2020, when he had 49 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns for San Francisco. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017, and after catching just 16 passes as a rookie, he had 42 receptions for 487 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. He followed that up with a 30-catch, 358-yard, five-touchdown season for San Fran in 2019. He caught six passes off 10 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s march to Super Bowl LIV that season.READ MORE: All The Patriots Moves During Team's Free Agent Spending Spree
The 6-foot-1 and 203-pound Bourne has had good hands throughout his career, catching 63 percent of the passes that have gone his way. He certainly addresses a glaring need on the New England roster, joining Agholor, N’Keal Harry, Julian Edelman, Jacobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski on the depth chart at receiver.MORE NEWS: Report: Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor Agrees To Contact With Patriots
New England also reportedly signed tight end Jonnu Smith to a four-year deal shortly after the NFL’s legal tampering window opened Monday afternoon.