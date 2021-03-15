Report: Patriots Signing Nose Tackle Davon GodchauxThe Patriots' first move in free agency was to address the tight end position. The second move was to beef up the defensive line.

Tight End Jonnu Smith Reportedly Signing Four-Year Deal With PatriotsThe Patriots have addressed the team's need at tight end, reportedly signing free agent Jonnu Smith.

Celtics Reportedly Interested In LaMarcus Aldridge If Big Man Hits Buyout MarketIf LaMarcus Aldridge ends up on the buyout market, the Boston Celtics will reportedly be among the teams interesting in adding the veteran big man.

Patriots Have Plenty Of Pass Rush Options In Free AgencyWhether the Patriots shell out the dough for the premier players is anyone's guess, but here are the top possibilities.

Robert Williams Continues To Make His Case For An Expanded RoleRobert Williams is really giving new meaning to his "Timelord" nickname. The Celtics center still isn't seeing a ton of playing time, but the big man is certainly making the most of his limited minutes on the floor.