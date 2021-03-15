BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ free agent spending spree continues. New England has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with former Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Mills should fit into Bill Belichick’s system, a versatile defensive back who can play both corner and safety. He played corner for Philadelphia from 2017-19 before making the shift to strong safety in 2020, but played just about everywhere on the field.
It looks like Mills, 26, is pretty pumped to be joining the Patriots.
Foxborough Let’s Run It‼️🔋
— Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) March 15, 2021
Mills had one interception and defended three passes for the Eagles last season, adding 1.5 sacks and 74 combined tackles over 15 games. He has picked off five passes during his five-year NFL career, highlighted by three interceptions during the 2017 season. He was a seventh-round pick by Philadelphia in 2016 out of LSU, and has started 49 of the 63 games he’s played in during his pro career.
The 6-foot, 191-pound Mills defended a pair of passes and racked up nine tackles in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots back in 2018. He has defended five passes with no interceptions and 17 combined tackles in four career playoff games.