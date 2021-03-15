CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff

STOUGHTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts artist was among the winners Sunday at the Grammys.

Stoughton native Lori McKenna took home a Grammy for Best Country Song. She helped write “Crowded Table” along with several members of The Highwomen.

McKenna watched the Grammy win at home with her family.

McKenna said her own children inspired the lyrics.

McKenna has written hundreds of songs, including Grammy winners “Humble and Kind” performed by Tim McGraw and Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.”

