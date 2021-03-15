STOUGHTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts artist was among the winners Sunday at the Grammys.
Stoughton native Lori McKenna took home a Grammy for Best Country Song. She helped write "Crowded Table" along with several members of The Highwomen.
McKenna watched the Grammy win at home with her family.
All I can say is that I am honored, humbled and thankful. I had no thought in my mind that we would win. Surrounded by my kids and our dogs, I am stunned and totally in shock. Love you @nataliehemby, @brandicarlile, @TheHighwomen, and @davecobb7. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HZCCVVlx7l
— Lori McKenna (@LoriMcKennaMA) March 15, 2021
McKenna said her own children inspired the lyrics.
McKenna has written hundreds of songs, including Grammy winners “Humble and Kind” performed by Tim McGraw and Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.”