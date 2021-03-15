BOSTON (CBS) — After signing a handful of free agents on Monday, the Patriots also brought back one of their own. The team has reportedly agreed to a new contract with defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.
The new deal was first reported by ESPN's Mike Reiss. No terms were disclosed, but Wise is the fifth player to agree to a deal with the Patriots on Monday, joining tight end Jonnu Smith, nose tackle Davon Godchaux, linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive back Jalen Mills.
Wise is coming off the best season of his four-year career, racking up 3.5 sacks, 13 QB hits and 49 total tackles. He saw action in all 16 games for the Patriots and played 56.2 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2020.
The 26-year-old has 14 sacks over his career, highlighted by 4.5 sacks during the 2018 season.
Fellow New England interior defensive linemen Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler are also free agents this offseason.