BOSTON (CBS) – The CDC is considering revising its recommendations about six feet of distance in classrooms. A study led by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center released last week compared Massachusetts classrooms that spaced masked students three feet apart and six feet apart.
The researchers found there was no difference in COVID-19 transmission. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the agency is looking into it.
“As soon as we put out our guidance, among the biggest challenges that we were aware of was the fact that schools were having a hard time with the six foot guidance. And that of course prompted more studies to say is six feet necessary in the context of mask wearing?” Dr. Walensky said. “We are looking at these data carefully. The question actually prompted more studies to be done, so we know more are forthcoming. We’re taking all of those data carefully and revisiting our guidances in that context.”
The World Health Organization recommends a distance of one meter, which is just a little more than three feet. The state of Massachusetts is telling school districts they only need to provide three feet of space.