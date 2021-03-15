MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A 24-year-old man was charged with reckless conduct after he shot a bullet into his neighbor’s apartment in Manchester, N.H., while he was trying to clean his gun. The suspect, Ari Williams, will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court.
At around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Manchester Police arrived at an apartment on Rimmon Street for a report of a gunshot. Officers discovered a hole in the living room wall, which, at the time, was not far from a couch where a teenager was sleeping. Police found the stray bullet and concluded that it came from a neighboring apartment.
Williams told police that the gun discharged as he was about to clean it. Police said that he did not call 911 or check to see if the bullet hit anymore, and he put the gun back in the box it was in.